uoft esports

University of Toronto to offer eSports scholarship

If you're a competitive gamer, your hard work and screen time might just pay off. That's because the University of Toronto launched a new eSports scholarship that's set to be awarded in fall 2018.

Alumnus Victor Xin, a managing partner at Toronto's Athena Capital Partners, is funding the scholarship.

Back in 2008, his graduating year, he started U of T's eSports club as well as the University of Toronto Cyber Games, the first on-campus esports tournament in North America. 

“There are trailblazers on campus who are rallying a different set of students to build campus organizations focused on an alternative way of learning to lead and succeed in life,” said Xin in a news release.

“Society may not recognize them yet, but we shouldn’t let them fall through the cracks.”

The Victor Xin Scholarship in eSports will go to a full-time undergraduate student in the faculty of Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering with a minimum 3.5 GPA. 

According to U of T, "The recipient will demonstrate a passion for esports or gaming through engagement in a leadership role or participation in extra-curricular clubs or activities."

As Metro News reports, this scholarship is worth $1,000. The University of Toronto joins a growing list of North American schools to offer one.

