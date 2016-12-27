The top 10 Toronto social media hits & blunders in 2016

It was another wild and wacky year in Toronto. From the horrifying to the astonishing, social channels like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter were filled with questionable photos, news of animal escapes and celestial events.

Here's a round-up of the most notable social media hits and blunders in Toronto from the past year.

Popular Toronto taco joint La Carnita sparked a social media storm after they posted a Donald Trump inspired photo on Instagram. The image that was captioned, "What if Donald said, "grab her by the taco..." was promptly removed followed by a series of apologies.

Part 2. Once we realized our error, we quickly removed it. For anyone who saw it, know that we understand your anger — La Carnita Ltd. (@la_carnita) October 12, 2016

Yorkville menswear store Serpentine didn't see a problem with promoting their Black Friday sale using the #BlackFridaysMatter hashtag. It was quickly condemned by Black Lives Matter Toronto for using their movement as a joke leading the store to issue a formal apology.

Local photographer Justin Poulsen documentation of Graffiti Alley resulted in the world's longest Instagram photo. Called Instatour, this Instagram-based project stitched together 1,300 separate posts into one continuous image.

Like the infamous High Park peacock before them, two capybaras managed to flea their enclosure at the High Park Zoo. Social media erupted with hilarious parody accounts along with spottings of the mischievious animals. After weeks of searching they were found and returned to the zoo.

Any kindly neighbours with an outdoor tv we could borrow to watch the @BlueJays tonight? #OurMoment — High Park capybara (@HPcapybara) May 24, 2016

The cutest thing to come out of the Olympics had to be the bromance between sprinters Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse. After the semifinal race, social media erupted with hilariously adorable tweets, photos and memes of the track rivals.

A photo posted by @warrior_wookiee on Aug 17, 2016 at 10:32pm PDT

The Blue Jays may have won the game to land a spot in the ALDS but all anyone was talking about was the beer can tossed by a fan in the stands. A manhunt for the culprit was all over YouTube and Twitter as amateur detectives took screenshots and edited photos of the exact moment it all went down.

Moments after Drake revealed the cover art for his highly anticipated album Views, the internet was flooded with outrageous memes. Some of the best ones featured Drizzy on top of other iconic buildings.

The biggest supermoon in the last 70 years rose over Toronto this past November. The event got both amateur and professional photographers out to capture the celestial event and lucky for us they shared all their spectacular photos on Instagram.

A photo posted by b o r a (@bora.vs.bora) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

Toronto banded together once they heard the news of a dogwalker's van being stolen with over a dozen dogs inside. Twitter and Instagram were flooded with messages and photos urging citizens to keep an eye out. Eventually, the van was found and the dogs were returned to their owners safe and oblivious to the ordeal they were wrapped up in.

#Toronto - My dog walker's van was stolen w my dog from Fort York Blvd. White Ford Econoline AM34530. Pls 📞 TO police if you spot them. & RT pic.twitter.com/Ab4F3UpNMW — shannon loves tv (@shannonlovestv) November 18, 2016

Social media blew up with sightings of the Goodyear Blimp over Toronto this past September. It was the first time since 2007 that the blimp has soared over the city and Torontonians turned to Twitter and Instagram to express their excitement and delight.