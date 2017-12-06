Rogers says it might sell the Toronto Blue Jays

In the wake of rumours that the Rogers Centre naming rights might be for sale, news came yesterday that Rogers Communications is considering selling the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rogers has owned the Jays since 2000 when it acquired it for a now seemingly cheap price tag of $160 million. To put this in perspective, the hapless Miami Marlins recently sold for $1.2 billion and Forbes pegs the Blue Jays worth $1.3 billion.

According to Rogers chief financial officer Tony Staffieri, the sale is being explored in order to generate capital from some of the company's non-core assets.

To all my tweeps - If you are thinking of buying me a Christmas Gift; the @BlueJays are for sale 😜#JustSayin #BlueJays #Live4BlueJays #KaBoom — Jon Lee (@JonLeeOSC) December 6, 2017

While owning the Blue Jays was once seen as core to the company's content strategy it's now believed Rogers is looking at things differently, content to license sports programming rather than owning the teams themselves.