Gregg Zaun apologizes after Sportsnet firing

Recently-terminated Sportsnet analyst Gregg Zaun has issued an apology statement regarding allegations of "inappropriate behaviour and comments" from female coworkers.

The complaints surfaced publicly late last week when Rogers, which owns Sportsnet, announced that the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher would no longer be providing MLB commentary.

"I have done a lot of soul searching over the last few days," reads Zaun's apology, posted to Facebook Monday afternoon. "My ignorance of the harm caused by my language does not excuse it – for which I accept responsibility."

"I regret my blindness to the impact of my actions that I would have corrected at the time, rather than allowing the harm felt to continue to fester."

You can read the full apology statement here.