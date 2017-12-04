Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Gregg Zaun apology

Gregg Zaun apologizes after Sportsnet firing

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Recently-terminated Sportsnet analyst Gregg Zaun has issued an apology statement regarding allegations of "inappropriate behaviour and comments" from female coworkers.

The complaints surfaced publicly late last week when Rogers, which owns Sportsnet, announced that the former Toronto Blue Jays catcher would no longer be providing MLB commentary.

"I have done a lot of soul searching over the last few days," reads Zaun's apology, posted to Facebook Monday afternoon. "My ignorance of the harm caused by my language does not excuse it – for which I accept responsibility."

"I regret my blindness to the impact of my actions that I would have corrected at the time, rather than allowing the harm felt to continue to fester."

You can read the full apology statement here.

Lead photo by

Gregory Own Zaun

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Gregg Zaun apologizes after Sportsnet firing

Downtown Toronto just got a huge new holiday fair

The top 10 board game stores in Toronto

5 winter resorts for a weekend getaway near Toronto

This giant tubing hill is the most epic winter event in Ontario

Free DJ skate nights are about to return to Toronto

Toronto has already anointed its replacement for Gregg Zaun

Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over workplace misconduct allegations