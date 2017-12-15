This small town in Ontario is perfect for a winter getaway

Spending winter in Toronto can be drab. That's why road trips are essential for lifting the spirit, and the small town of Creemore, Ontario, just north of the city, offers the perfect winter getaway to do just that.

Creemore is under two hours north of Toronto just west of Barrie and south of Collingwood. It's best known as the birthplace and headquarters of Creemore Springs Brewery, named for the nearby Mad and Noisy Rivers that serve as a fresh water source for the brew.

What makes Creemore a great winter getaway, however, isn't just the option to warm up with a local beer (although that's certainly a draw). The town also offers a huge range of winter activities for the outdoor-inclined.

A post shared by Creemore Views (@creemoreviews) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

It's located on the Niagara Escapement and falls within the Bruce and Ganaraska trails, meaning that it's surrounded by an abundance of wooded trails that are perfect for snowshoeing, cross country skiing or hiking up the Nottawasaga Bluffs.

A post shared by Trish Magwood (@trishmagwood) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Back in town, Creemore's Mill Street is the main strip and home to a variety of quaint shops that are open all year round. Curiosity House Books is as cute a bookshop as they come, and it often hosts book signings while also doubling as an art gallery.

A post shared by Curiosity House Books (@curiosityhousebooks) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:41am PST

If you're looking to stay in Creemore, bed and breakfasts are your best bet. Spots like Emily's Place offer a warm and welcoming experience that includes all the comforts of home while soaking up the idyllic winter landscape.

A post shared by Creemore Views (@creemoreviews) on Nov 3, 2016 at 7:34am PDT

If there's still time, it's worth wandering around and checking out the local sites. Creemore is home to some of the best examples of Gothic architecture and some quirkier heritage sites, like North America's smallest jail, apply named 'The Jail'.

A post shared by Creemore Kitchen (@creemorekitchen) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

There's also quite the culinary scene in the vicinity. The Creemore Kitchen supper club offers a unique, locally driven dinner experience. Meanwhile, Chez Michel is a top destination for French cuisine.

A post shared by Rob Nuttall (@robnutty) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Creemore is an unsung gem of Ontario's townships and makes for a fulfilling day trip with the option to stick around for longer.