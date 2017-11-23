Toronto fans can't believe Raptors historic loss against Knicks

Never has the term dropped the ball been so applicable than last night when the Knicks scored 28 consecutive points against the Raptors.

New York rallied during last night's third quarter to outscore the Raps in what was a historic moment that Toronto just happened to be on the wrong side of.

The numbers behind the Knicks 3rd quarter against the Raptors are wild. 31 point swing to take the lead. 28-0 run. pic.twitter.com/JsjtTEjCH8 — Nelsiry (@origi_nel) November 23, 2017

Entering the second half the Raps had a comfortable lead but in the third quarter the Knicks did something unprecedented.

@LeoRautins A 28-0 run? What the bleep?!! Never seen a team go on a 28-0 run... #Raptors — David Bustin (@avgnsdave) November 23, 2017

It was the Raptors worst quarter in franchise history.

Who does a 28-0 run? 😳 — John Michael (@mr_john_michael) November 23, 2017

The Raptors made it close with a fourth quarter run, dropping the game 108-100. But most fans won't remember that.