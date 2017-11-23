Sports & Play
raptors knicks

Toronto fans can't believe Raptors historic loss against Knicks

Never has the term dropped the ball been so applicable than last night when the Knicks scored 28 consecutive points against the Raptors.

New York rallied during last night's third quarter to outscore the Raps in what was a historic moment that Toronto just happened to be on the wrong side of.

Entering the second half the Raps had a comfortable lead but in the third quarter the Knicks did something unprecedented.

It was the Raptors worst quarter in franchise history.

The Raptors made it close with a fourth quarter run, dropping the game  108-100. But most fans won't remember that.

Toronto Raptors

