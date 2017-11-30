Toronto pokes fun at Drake's interviewing skills after Raptors win

The Toronto Raptors emerged victorious against the Charlotte Hornets last night in an intense 126-113 home game that could have been disastrous were it not for Kyle Lowry's strong finish.

The Raptors were on thin ice after blowing a double-digit lead in the third quarter until Lowry brought them back from the brink of death with a string of three-pointers, finishing the game with a season-high 36 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

It was a big game for the 31-year-old NBA star, and fans were eager to hear his take on it after the game. Fortunately, Drake was on hand some hard-hitting questions. Sort of.

A roughly 40-second video clip circulating the web this morning shows Drake walking up to an already in-progress Sportsnet interview with Lowry at the ACC.

"Drake, do you want to conduct the post-game interview as well?" asks the actual reporter, to which Drake replies "Sure, I'd love to," and then he grabs the mic.

Drizzy proceeds to take over the interview, asking Lowry about his stellar performance and the manner in which he tucked in his jersey.

The buddies banter a bit, and it's cute (especially when Lowry cracks a joke about Drake singing,) but NBA fans weren't exactly impressed with Drizzy's skills as a sideline reporter.

Drake fans, on the other hand, found the artist's inability to share the mic with Lowry hilarious.

Here's what Toronto had to say about Aubrey Graham, sports reporter (slash sideline commentator slash secret Perrier drinker.)