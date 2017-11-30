The epic Toronto Light Festival is coming back this winter

One of the most epic things to hit Toronto last winter is coming back in less than two months for a second round.

Do you want a dope Facebook cover photo with massive glowing angel wings like mine? Then make sure to visit the Distillery District in January.

A post shared by Lauren O'Neil (@laurenonizzle) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

The Toronto Light Festival will return mid-month to give us all something to do during the darkest part of winter.

Details have yet to be released about this year's lineup of artists, but the festival is tentatively scheduled to run every night from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. between January 19 and March 4.

Not to be confused with the Toronto Lights Festival, which launched thousands of lanterns into the sky this autumn, the Toronto Light Festival is a massive, months-long exhibition of light art that takes over the Distillery District.

A post shared by Justin L. (@justjpgs) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

Organizers describe it as a "visual journey and imaginative cerebral adventure" designed to "entertain and inspire."

A post shared by David Banh (@dave_banh) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

"During the cold, dark days of winter, city residents will be drawn out of their traditional indoor habitats to experience Toronto in a way they never have before," reads the festival's website.

"Winter sucks, and we simply want to make winter not suck so much."

It's run by the same group behind the Distillery District's crazy popular Toronto Christmas Market, so you know it's going to be packed.

If you haven't experienced the Toronto Light Festival for yourself, you only have to wait six weeks to do so.