Toronto Blue Jays announce inaugural Winter Fest at Rogers Centre

Even though Stroman and the gang have the winter off, the Dome won't be empty in January as the Jays just announced the inaugural Toronto Blue Jays Winter Fest at the Rogers Centre.

This year marks the first time the Rogers Centre will host a winter festival that's both kid and adult friendly in celebration of the team's loyal following.

The public will have the opportunity to play games and meet Jays players, prospects, and alumni throughout the day.

Other festivities include spring training activities, autograph signing, performances, a Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame exhibit, Jays Care Foundation garage sale, gaming and VR activities, and a tour of the ballpark.

It would definitely be cool to check out the behind the scenes of the Rogers Centre on the tour, like the media room and clubhouse.

Prices start at $20 for non-member/season ticket holder adults and $5 for youth (ages 2-14) and seniors. The first 15,000 guests will receive an exclusive winter hat upon entrance.

The one day only event is happening all day on January 20.