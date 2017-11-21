Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays winter fest

Toronto Blue Jays announce inaugural Winter Fest at Rogers Centre

Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Even though Stroman and the gang have the winter off, the Dome won't be empty in January as the Jays just announced the inaugural Toronto Blue Jays Winter Fest at the Rogers Centre.

This year marks the first time the Rogers Centre will host a winter festival that's both kid and adult friendly in celebration of the team's loyal following.

The public will have the opportunity to play games and meet Jays players, prospects, and alumni throughout the day.

Other festivities include spring training activities, autograph signing, performances, a Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame exhibit, Jays Care Foundation garage sale, gaming and VR activities, and a tour of the ballpark.

It would definitely be cool to check out the behind the scenes of the Rogers Centre on the tour, like the media room and clubhouse.

Prices start at $20 for non-member/season ticket holder adults and $5 for youth (ages 2-14) and seniors. The first 15,000 guests will receive an exclusive winter hat upon entrance.

The one day only event is happening all day on January 20. 

Lead photo by

Paul Flynn

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Blue Jays announce inaugural Winter Fest at Rogers Centre

Toronto is getting a waterfront park the size of 14 football fields

Casa Loma is about to become a winter wonderland

Toronto's favourite waterfront skating rink is now open

Jose Bautista just got married

15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

The 10 worst first date ideas in Toronto

Outdoor skating rinks open this week in Toronto