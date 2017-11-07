Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
roy halladay plane crash

Blue Jays great Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Former MLB all-star Roy Halladay is dead following a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, according to police in Florida.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday that emergency crews were responding to a downed plane in the Gulf. A few minutes later, they said that one body had been located.

The ICON A5 personal aircraft had crashed about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg around 1 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Photos from the wreckage helped local news outlets link the crash to Halladay, whose name the plane was registered to.

It was not immediately known if Halladay was flying the plane, but fans were worried for the former Blue Jays pitcher, who'd only recently started flying the ICON A5.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed during a news conference around 4:15 p.m. that the person who died was indeed the two-time Cy Young award winner. 

Halladay, a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009,) has two children with his wife, Brandy.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

