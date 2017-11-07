Blue Jays great Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Former MLB all-star Roy Halladay is dead following a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, according to police in Florida.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday that emergency crews were responding to a downed plane in the Gulf. A few minutes later, they said that one body had been located.

The ICON A5 personal aircraft had crashed about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg around 1 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

This photo is of the plane that crashed, killing 1 in the Gulf. That is @RoyHalladay. We don't yet know if he was in the plane today. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/w8K17grFa5 — Noah Pransky - WTSP (@noahpransky) November 7, 2017

Photos from the wreckage helped local news outlets link the crash to Halladay, whose name the plane was registered to.

It was not immediately known if Halladay was flying the plane, but fans were worried for the former Blue Jays pitcher, who'd only recently started flying the ICON A5.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed during a news conference around 4:15 p.m. that the person who died was indeed the two-time Cy Young award winner.

Halladay, a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009,) has two children with his wife, Brandy.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.