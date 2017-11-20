Toronto's favourite waterfront skating rink is now open

It's only when the skating rinks open that you know winter has truly arrived, and one of the city's most popular is ready for the season.

Natrel Rink at Harbourfront Centre opened yesterday to coincide with what meteorologists are predicting will look like something out of Ice Road Truckers.

The rink has been a waterfront staple for the past three decades, and offers a panoramic view of the lakefront.

It's not quite as crowded as Nathan Phillips Square, which is great if you have weak ankles like myself and are just trying to keep from falling.

It's also home to the popular DJ Skate Nights series which runs on Saturday nights between December 16 and February 17.

It also has an heated change room with lockers and rental skates available for anyone who may have intentionally forgotten my their skates.

If Harbourfront doesn't work for you, there's a ton of other rinks all over the city that are opening later this week.