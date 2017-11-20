Jose Bautista just got married

From flipping the bat to tying the knot, Jose Bautista knows how to entertain.

The former Blue Jays slugger married his long-time girlfriend, Neisha Croyle, this weekend during what's been described as a "lavish" wedding ceremony at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

Thanks stro for these awesome pictures. Beautiful wedding congrats @JoeyBats19 and neisha pic.twitter.com/FBJTXRE275 — Antoinette🇨🇦 (@antoinettehdmh) November 20, 2017

The bride and groom, who have two daughters together, are both originally from The Dominican Republic.

Bautista is currently an free agent after spending the past 10 seasons playing for Toronto.

Several current and former Jays joined the MLB All-Star on Saturday to celebrate his nuptials, including Jose Reyes, Edwin Encarnacion, Devon Travis, Danny Valencia, Melky Cabrera and Marcus Stroman.

The baseball players apparently had a really fun time at the wedding, based on their social media posts – as did all the guests who got photos with them.

A post shared by Katherine M. Reinoso González (@katherinemreinoso) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Reyes even grabbed the mic at one point during the reception and started singing.

When the wedding goes from dessert to dancing pic.twitter.com/BP8qJuDV28 — KD (@CatchKD7) November 19, 2017

Stroman was prolific on Snapchat, as usual, throughout the ceremony and reception, giving us the best look at what went down during the Croyle–Bautista wedding.

The bride and groom, for their part, were both (understandably) quiet on their respective social media channels.

Earlier, the couple had requested no gifts on a website set up for the wedding. "But if you must," the registry page reads, "A donation to our charity, Bautista Family Education Fund, would be appreciated."