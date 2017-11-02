Sports & Play
Festival of Wizardry

Massive Harry Potter festival being planned near Toronto

Attention Potterheads of Toronto: the wildly popular Harry Potter-themed festival that nobody could score tickets to last month is coming back for another round... next September.

It may still be 10 months away, but it's worth putting the 2018 Festival of Wizardry on your calendar now. Last year, the event sold out almost immediately, much like the Festival of Thrones, which was also produced by Transfigured Town.

"Prepare your wands and dust off your broomsticks for this annual spellbinding event," reads the event's description. "Festival of Wizardry 2018 will have all the things you loved from 2017 with some amazing additions."

Those additions, according to Transfigured Town, include more sets, more props, more classes, bigger prizes, workshops, camping, "virtual wizardry," Quidditch and LARPing.

Tickets are not yet available, but that's probably a good thing because it means you still have a chance to score some. We can tell you when it's going to happen though: September 20-23, 2018. 

Now go forth and do your wizard stuff, Harry Potter fans. Muggle Hufflepuff Slytherin Hogwarts Muggle!

Lead photo by

Wikimedia Commons

