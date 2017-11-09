5 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto

There are plenty of Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto – more and more each year, it seems – which is great news for those of us who love the holidays (and buying gifts that our friends don't know exist.) No wheels? No worries – you have plenty of options in the city as well.

Here's a round-up of solid Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto in 2017.

This brand new market will host an estimated 242 artisan vendors along Main St. in Milton this December, making it "the GTA’s biggest holiday market ever." Presented by Toronto Junk Food Festival founder Philip Suos, the free market will feature food trucks, fire pit lounges, marshmallow toasting, Santa, a carousel and more.

Modelled after a traditional German holiday market, this long-running Christmas festival has been taking place at Kitchener City Hall each year since 1996. This year, it runs from Dec. 7 - 10, and features over 90 vendors – plus tons of live music, dancing, demonstrations and "folkloric characters."

More than a million people from around the world come each year to see more than two million lights displayed throughout Niagara Falls. Canada's largest lights festival is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Niagara Falls this year – and organizers say it'll be their "brightest season yet."

Spending your holidays in cottage country? Visit this Muskoka festival from Dec. 1-3 for all the singing, shopping, live entertainment and drinks you can handle. If you're down to brave the cold, "get Shinnicked" in the Jack Frost ice lounge or outdoor beer gardens. Bonus: Bracebridge is a bit north, so you might actually see snow.

Cobourg's Christmas Magic will once again light up the shores of Lake Ontario this November, turning the town's waterfront into a fantastic spectacle of holiday cheer with over 100,000 twinkling bulbs. It's about a 90 minute drive from downtown Toronto and runs every evening from 6-10 p.m. between Nov. 24 and Jan. 5.