The Toronto Raptors say goodbye to We the North

Move over, “We the North.” The Toronto Raptors have a new battle cry for the 2017/2018 season.

Surely inspired by the popular (and semi-controversial) t-shirt slogan "Toronto vs. Everybody," the new Raptors tagline is more combative than its predecessor:

“North Over Everything.”

Do it for the culture.



Cop your North Over Everything gear exclusively at, @RealSports. pic.twitter.com/k9os3TJmpe — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 19, 2017

The rally cry extended beyond basketball into a statement for all of Toronto, regardless of basketball fandom.

Due to its huge popularity, the retirement of the old slogan has some people appropriately upset.

Everybody knows Minneapolis and Portland are North of Toronto, right? — Dan Riskin (@riskindan) October 19, 2017

Some criticism seems to be based on the idea that “We the North” was very inclusive, and very Canadian, whereas “North Over Everything” implies superiority over those “beneath” us.

We the North was so much better — Cameron McNairn 🇨🇦 (@1987CAM) October 19, 2017

The Raptors have shaken up their team roster as of late, and are hoping the new slogan will fit an equally new image as the season gets under way with their home opener tonight.

Perhaps the slogan will ring true, and the Raptors truly will place superior to the other teams. We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, “We the North” will probably hold onto its crown despite its lack of official status.