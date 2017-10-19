Sports & Play
Michael Ott
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors slogan

The Toronto Raptors say goodbye to We the North

Move over, “We the North.” The Toronto Raptors have a new battle cry for the 2017/2018 season. 

Surely inspired by the popular (and semi-controversial) t-shirt slogan "Toronto vs. Everybody," the new Raptors tagline is more combative than its predecessor:

“North Over Everything.”

The rally cry extended beyond basketball into a statement for all of Toronto, regardless of basketball fandom.

Due to its huge popularity, the retirement of the old slogan has some people appropriately upset.

Some criticism seems to be based on the idea that “We the North” was very inclusive, and very Canadian, whereas “North Over Everything” implies superiority over those “beneath” us.

The Raptors have shaken up their team roster as of late, and are hoping the new slogan will fit an equally new image as the season gets under way with their home opener tonight.

Perhaps the slogan will ring true, and the Raptors truly will place superior to the other teams. We’ll have to wait and see. Until then, “We the North” will probably hold onto its crown despite its lack of official status.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors' Twitter

