Huge new holiday market planned near Toronto

Ice wine and poutine and hot apple cider. Gift-wrapping workshops and cookie tutorials. A fire pit lounge where you can toast marshmallows. Food trucks, Santa, and a mother freaking carousel.

Everything you love about the holiday season is set to explode all over Milton for what's being billed as "the GTA’s biggest holiday market ever."

That's quite the promise, given how popular Christmas markets have become around these parts.

"This year, for the first time ever, Milton is launching a pop-up Holiday Street Market," reads a press release for the event. "There will be oodles of activities to suit a variety of tastes."

Presented in partnership with Philip Suos, founder and director of Toronto's Junk Food Festival and Mac and Cheese Festival, the market will feature an estimated 242 artisan vendors.

"It will become Ontario’s largest authentic outdoor holiday market," said Suos in the release. "We’re expecting between 20,000 to 30,000 shoppers overall."

You can be one of those shoppers if you so choose by checking out the market along Main St. in Milton on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16 from noon until 7 p.m.

Admission is free.