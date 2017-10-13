Casa Loma's haunted house is as spooky as ever
Toronto's famous Gothic Revival mansion (and only remaining actual freaking castle) is inherently kind of spooky. Even when gussied up for a glamorous summer wedding – and especially in the underground tunnels reserved for escape game players – the ghost stories seem to make sense.
So when the people who run Casa Loma drop a reported $1.5 million on making the place look even more haunted for Halloween, well, it can get pretty dang scary.
Legends of Horror is back for a second year this month at Toronto's favourite house on a hill, and the 'grams coming out of it right now are getting the city all riled up for this most spooky time of year.
Put on by the Liberty Entertainment Group, the attraction is described as "an immersive theatrical interpretation of all of the classic horror figures."
This year, that interpretation consists of vampires, skeletons, giant rat men, and other creepy, undead creatures along a 2 kilometre self-guided walking tour "commencing in the lower gardens of Casa Loma and winding its way through the castles tunnels and darkest spaces never before open to the public."
While super fun as a pre-Halloween hangout spot, this isn't an exhibit for the faint of heart.
"I went to a $40 haunted house and all I got was a lifetime of nightmares," wrote one visitor on Instagram.
Legends of Horror runs every night at Casa Loma until Oct. 31st. You can get tickets here for $40 in advance or $45 at the door.
