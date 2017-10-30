Sports & Play
Michael Ott
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue mountain skating trail

Stunning mountaintop skating trail opening north of Toronto

You can now take skating to new heights - literally.

Blue Mountain, the popular destination located a couple hours north of Toronto, has just announced it's opening an amazing new skating trail on top of the mountain.

The trail, which debuts in January 2018, will be 1.1 km long and offer some stunning scenery viewed from way up high. It'll weave through a wooded area before opening up to offer sweeping vistas of Georgian Bay and the Niagara Escarpment.

It'll be open until 5 p.m. each day, except Fridays and Saturdays, when it'll offer a tiki torch-illuminated adventure from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can bet this is going to be a wildly popular date spot.

Blue Mountain’s even purchased a Zamboni to keep the trail in great shape for skating all winter.

A two hour adult pass to the trail is slated to cost $16. Get those skates sharpened — this unique attraction opens soon!

