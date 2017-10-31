This amazing light tunnel is opening just outside Toronto

November is in the air, so it’s time to start gearing up for the holiday season, which is rapidly descending upon us all. Holiday lights are about to erupt around Toronto, but some of the biggest displays will be outside of the city.

To really get in the festive mood, consider a short trip to see some of the most outlandish light shows in Southern Ontario. Niagara Falls' Winter Festival of Lights is always a big hit, but it's not the only one worth a look.

Located just on the outskirts of Kitchener-Waterloo at Bingemans event grounds, the Gift of Lights celebration dazzles visitors with its two kilometres of holiday lights, displays, and other decorations.

The event’s main attraction is a 200 foot light tunnel you can drive right through, surrounding viewers with thousands of twinkling colours. The tunnel is a huge draw partially because it's the perfect opportunity for the ultimate festive Instagram shot.

The Gift of Lights opens November 17, and runs through January 6.