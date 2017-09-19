This treetop park is an epic spot for fall colours near Toronto

You can already see a hint of fall colours in the trees around Toronto, and there's quite the display going on further north in a place like Algonquin Park. Given how epic the show is supposed to be this year, it seems only fair to give yourself the most amazing vantage point to take it all in.

What better place than an aerial park and zipline course? There's no better way to see the fall colours than from atop the canopy itself, and you don't even need to travel that far from Toronto to get in on the fun.

Treetop Trekking has five locations across Ontario, one of which is nestled in a mature forest just 45 minutes north of Toronto in the Stoufville area that shows off great colours come late September and into mid October.

Other noteworthy spots include Huntsville, Horseshoe Valley, and the Ganaraska Forest, all incredible spots for fall foliage every year. There's also an aerial course in Brampton that's super close to Toronto, even if the colours there are a bit less dramatic.

Beyond ziplining, these parks offer climbing and swinging courses as well. These are just as good a way to get an elevated view of fall foliage. The bonus is that you can get a fun workout in as position yourself amidst the trees.

Visitors have three hours to do a full exploration of the treetop course and zipline, though there are other less challenging packages available as well. In Stoufville, the price for the "Zip Line Aerial Game Trek" is $59.99.

If climbing isn't your thing, remember that you can always check out the spectacular colours on ground level along the many amazing trails that wrap around the landscape just outside of Toronto.