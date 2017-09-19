Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
acc security

Toronto is upset over new security measures at the ACC

Toronto might be excited for the Leafs and Raptors to get their seasons started, but there's already been a damper to the early enthusiasm. The Air Canada Centre's new security measures have some fans furious.

New policies that came into effect on September 1 will prohibit patrons from bringing in bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6" and have done away with in-and-out privileges during events.

One argument is that security is already so slow at the arena that these new rules will only make things worse.

acc,security,torontoBut it was smokers who were the most vocal about the new policies.

acc,leafs,torontoSome argued that the new rules were to rooted in a perceived threat of terrorism and a reaction to acts of violence like the Manchester Arena bombing last May.

acc,security,torontoWhile others sounded dramatic notes of despair at the perceived over-protection policies.

acc,toronto,leafsPerhaps the best reactions were sentimental, concerned over the fate of beloved Dart Guy who stole the hearts of Leaf's fans everywhere when he appeared in the stands, dart-in-mouth, a shining beacon of hope.

dart guy,leafs,TorontoIt's all a moot point, like complaining about the ACC changing its name next year. The sports facility will impose the security policies it sees fit, but shouting into the social media echo chamber is nevertheless cathartic.

