This 1km Ontario trail has thousands of elaborately carved pumpkins

Get yourself ready for Halloween with this spooky yet beautiful display of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ontario will be hosting their annual Pumpkinferno event starting next weekend. This year, the festivities will be themed around the Canada 150 celebrations.

The walking path through the amazing jack-o'-lanterns is about one kilometre in length and takes about 40 minutes to explore, according to the event's organizers. This is nothing like your local pumpkin parade.

This year's exhibits will feature works showing the history of Canada, the country's natural beauty, and a replica of our solar system carved from pumpkins. Other must-see pieces include a dragon's lair and a tribute to Dia de los Muertos.

Pumpkinferno began in 2012 when a group of artists set out to showcase their work pumpkin-style. Since then, the exhibit has grown to the 7,000 pieces in the park today.

If you're looking for some pumpkin carving ideas, or just to bask in the eye-catching glow of this massive display, a trip out of the city might be the perfect Halloween plan. The event runs until October 29. Admission is $15.95.