Fans cry foul after Marcus Stroman denied entry to Cactus Club

I'd wager there's one very sorry, if not newly unemployed, bouncer in Toronto right now thanks to Marcus Stroman.

The Blue Jays star pitcher, who notched his career-high 12th win of the season last night, was reportedly denied entry to The Cactus Club Cafe on Adelaide Street post-game.

Big mistake, Cactus Club. Huge.

Shout to the security guards at @cactusclubcafe for denying me entry for a post-game meal. Off to @SohoHouse with the family! https://t.co/NIMpJws64e — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) September 20, 2017

A witness who spoke to CityNews says that Stroman, 26, had entered the restaurant with three other people last night when he was "abruptly confronted by a security guard."

The guard asked if he had a reservation, and, not that someone who makes $3.4 million a year really needs one, Stroman replied that he did.

The witness says that the baseball player and his friends were told they weren't welcome at Cactus Club either way, and that the guard was "acting in an intimidating fashion."

All of this, just hours after Stroman led the Jays to victory against the Kansas City Royals.

Please know we are deeply sorry for last night and fixing the issue right now. You're always welcome at Cactus. — Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe) September 20, 2017

Unfortunately for Cactus, the damage had already been done. Fans are raging out over the incident as news of it spreads, going so far as to comment on completely unrelated Cactus Club Facebook posts asking for the guard to be fired.

Cactus Club when they realize they goofed pic.twitter.com/U4boYGJKYi — tia (@teeyuhkorea) September 20, 2017

The people are angry, shocked and spiteful. Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman-level spiteful.

"Oh well their loss," wrote one of the many of people who replied to Stroman's tweet. "They will lose more customers than just you because of this."

"LOL, Cactus Club slipping big time," wrote another. "How dare they."

If Cactus Club did that to Stroman.... then I certainly don't have a hope of getting in.... not that I ever wanted to. — 🦋Remy🦋 (@Kmirage123Remy) September 20, 2017

Moral of the story? Don't mess with a professional athlete in the city he plays for – especially when his name is literally still trending on Twitter after winning a game.