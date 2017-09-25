This is how Toronto spent the hottest weekend of the year

This weekend was a scorcher in Toronto. Despite it now being fall, a major heatwave came in and gave Toronto the summer that never happened.

Some of us took on the heat, and spent the weekend at various events outside or at the beach. Others opted for an air conditioned approach, and attended one of the many events indoors around the city.

Here’s how Toronto spent the hottest weekend of year.

A post shared by @sshanly on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

After a summer of flooding and closed beaches, the city was finally able to take advantage of the weather and hang out by the waves. Plenty made their way to Woodbine, Key and Balmy beaches in The Beaches while big crowds took the ferry to swim at Hanlan's.

A post shared by Amy Jacks (@amy_jacks) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Back on the mainland, many reveled in the excitement of the Invictus Games, taking in the track and field at York University and free wheelchair tennis competitions at the courts recently installed at Nathan Phillips Square.

A post shared by Michelle (@finnspirit) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

All eyes were also on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, First Lady Melania Trump and Prince Harry who are in town for the Games and took in the opening ceremony at the ACC.

A post shared by FinallySomeGoodNews (@finallysomegoodnews) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The closing ceremonies are this coming Saturday, and will feature performances from Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

A post shared by Personal Blog (@above_and_beyondbymel) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

It was also the final weekend of the month which meant Kensington Market was hosting its monthly car-free Pedestrian Sundays street festival. Crowds flocked to Augusta, Baldwin and Kensington Avenue for tacos, churro ice cream cones and free street performances.

A post shared by Movement_Culture (@movement_culture_people) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Comedy lovers took in the busiest week of the year at the annual Just For Laughs festival. Headliner Ali Wong thanked all the Asian women for coming and bringing their white husbands. JFL42 continues through this weekend.

A post shared by Jane (@janeleeow) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Rap took over the Port Lands during the Sundown Music Festival hosted by the Ryerson Student Union. There was no surprise Drake appearance but music fans still got to celebrate the beginning of the school year with big names like Miguel and Joey Bada$$.

A post shared by @d_d_mau on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The inaugural Sterling Road Block Party helped attendees cool off with a couple cold ones from Henderson Brewing Co. while taking in art installations, music, and food from The Drake Commissary.

A post shared by Henderson Brewing Company (@hendersonbrewing) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

More art was on display at the Queen West Art Crawl at Trinity Bellwoods Park. Local artists showcased their work to art-lovers and passerby hung out in the park and contemplated lining up for goth ice cream across the street.

A post shared by Tim Donaghey (@a.traves.de.mis.ojos) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Local Etsy vendors also made an appearance this weekend at the Made in Canada event in the air conditioned MARS building. These events provide a great opportunity for online vendors to showcase jewellery, papercrafts, clothing and other products in a physical space.

A post shared by Lily Kao Design (@lilykaodesign) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

The most courageous of us ventured to the Wychwood Barns in the heat for piping hot soup at the Soupalicious festival. Jennifer Clark, one of the many local vendors in attendance served up her Spicy Coconut Lentil soup.

A post shared by Jennifer Clark (Soup Girl) (@localsoupgirl) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

This weekend also hosted several big name concerts. At Massey Hall, Feist played to a sold out audience.

A post shared by Mikhail Whale (@mikhailwhale) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Those seeking a less chill vibe took in the The Crystal Method at the Pheonix Concert Theatre Friday night.

A post shared by THE CRYSTAL METHOD (@thecrystalmethod) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

The always popular Word on the Street Festival also made its annual appearance this Sunday. Authors and poets like Kateri Jane Lintier chatted with literature lovers who braved the heat to come down to Toronto's waterfront.

A post shared by Kateri Jane Lanthier (@katerijanelanthier) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

While there many chose to check out Toronto's newest public space, the Toronto Book Garden, which opened to the public on Sunday.