Huge golf and entertainment complex coming to Toronto

The Toronto area is flush with golf courses, but soon, folks might get a new all-season option to play even when the weather gets cold.

Cineplex is teaming up with Topgolf to bring these American, golf-centric entertainment complexes to Canada.

According to a news release, Topgolf already has 33 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom. This partnership will mark its first foray into Canada.

Each Topgolf is typically about 65,000 square feet and includes a "chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort."

Topgolf and Cineplex haven't announced any Canadian locations, but the news release says their, "planning potential locations in large urban centres across Canada." That means at least one GTA outpost is pretty much a sure bet.

Earlier this summer, Cineplex opened it first upscale arcade the Rec Room in Toronto, with plans to open another in Mississauga, as the movie theatre giant diversifies its offering beyond the silver screen.