Huge crowds show up for Mayweather and McGregor in Toronto
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were in Toronto yesterday to drum up excitement for their big fight in Las Vegas on August 26.
As the BBC reports, 16,000 fans showed up at the Budweiser Stage for this over-the-top press conference, which even included a performance from Baka Not Nice and a Drake appearance.
This was the second stop on Mayweather and McGregor's world tour. They were in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will be in Brooklyn today, followed by a jaunt across the pond to London, U.K.
At the Toronto event, as CBC News reports, folks came waving Irish flags in support of McGregor.
Drake, of course, showed up at this spectacle too.
The two fighters exchanged lots of trash talk, but as Sportsnet reminds us, it's all part of the theatre of the UFC.
Attendees in the packed house seemed to eat it up at this free presser well in advance of next month's fight. You have to wonder if the main event will be able to live up to all the preamble. Here's hoping.
