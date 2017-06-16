Sports & Play
Toronto recreating the summer of love with a picnic 50 years later

Take a trip back to 1967 and remember the summer of love in Toronto. Instead of congregating around Yorkville - the former epicentre of local hippie culture - this love-in will happen at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The picnic, from Urban Temple Toronto as well as the Toronto Psychedelic Society, ERGOT and New Human City, will celebrate 50 years since the summer of love, the grassroots movement that began in San Francisco and made its way north.

"This will be a coming together of intentional, conscious groups of people, everyone from muscians, dancers, artists, shamans, psychedelic groups, meditators, contact improv, ecstatic dancers, yogis, singers, drummers, and anyone else who is interested in hanging with a spiritual community," reads a description on the picnic's events Facebook page.

You can participate or just hang out on a blanket in the sun at picnic area 8, near Gore Vale and Queen, on July 9. 

Hector Vasquez

