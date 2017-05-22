10 ways to volunteer in Toronto this summer

Volunteer opportunities in Toronto this summer can only improve your life. Not only do you meet new people, help others, and make the city a better place by donating your time, but you're technically helping your own career by showing future employers that you demonstrate initiative.

There are loads of different types of volunteer opportunities here, especially during the summer months. Help the Relay for Life races all over the GTA run smoothly, there's the Run for the Cure, and even Sugar-Free September events that all need a lot of help.

Help make sure one the city's busiest and most vibrant festivals is a high energy, fun and easygoing experience for everyone by giving your time to Caribana. It's more than just guiding folks along a parade route; it's about learning what involved in managing a major event.

If you love the city and want to spend some of your free time outdoors helping Toronto be as good as it can be, consider helping out the City. They're going to need a lot of help during Doors Open, Canada Day celebrations, Summerlicious and have openings for all types of other roles like tour guides, art guides, and stage managers.

If you find yourself stuck in the city and crave being surrounded by nature trails, hiking and wildlife, think about volunteering your time with the Brick Works. Positions here vary from welcoming hosts to leading bike tours and nature walks.

If your idea of volunteering is changing people's lives for the better and helping those who could really use break, then this organization is where you should concentrate your time. You can donate time in the head office, on sites as a deconstruction volunteer or at one of their many fundraising events like the annual baseball tournament.

Volunteer at one of the city's most active summer spots during one of the many festivals, parties, film screenings, theatres shows, or just plain old beautiful days by the water. The Harbourfront has loads of opportunities to help guide the public and make sure all their summer programming goes off without a hitch.

This is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of the urban forest by hosting clean-up days, tree planting activations, and running annual events like the Leslieville Tree Festival.

One of the most rewarding volunteer opportunities from a career growth, community building and learning standpoint, Pride has over 2,000 positions that need filling, from stage volunteers, behind the scenes wranglers, hosts, and parade helpers.

One of the largest film festivals on the planet needs a lot of volunteers to help it run smoothly. Whether you're on the street, at red carpets or inside theatres directing eager movie-lovers to where they need to be, volunteers play an essential role at this festival. Plus, the shirts are pretty cool.

This Church Street community hub not only runs one of the greatest outdoor festivals during Pride, but fun, outdoor and indoor programming all summer long. They are a beacon of light in the community, depend greatly on their volunteers, and help so many different types of people. Expect a lot of hugs as a volunteer here.