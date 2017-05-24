Toronto wants to become a running destination

Toronto's home to plenty of marathons, road races and other fun runs that take participants through parks, ravines, the zoo and even the tarmac at Pearson International Airport.

Since we're flush with these types of events, some city councillors want to start promoting the city as a bona fide running destination to tourists from around the world.

Next week, the city's Economic Development Committee will review a motion from Councillor Mary Fragedakis that aims to create a working group that'll "develop a strategy to strengthen running tourism in Toronto." This has yet to go before council.

According to the motion, running tourism could be beneficial for Toronto's economy. The Boston Marathon, for instance, generates approximately $192 million for the local economy there.

As CBC News writes, along with the various races that happen throughout the year, Toronto's also home to running tours that show visitors the city via 10 kilometre trots.

Of course, many also complain when various runs shut down parts of the city - like next weekend, when the Gardiner will be out of service for the Heart and Stroke 5 and 10K races and bike ride.