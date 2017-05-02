A guide to Toronto night markets for 2017

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Night markets in Toronto take over corners of the city and bring folks together under the stars for music, street food and beer. These events are a great way to spend an evening out while trying something new.
This all-you-can-eat fundraiser for the Stop Community Food Centre always feels super festive. It features bite-sized snacks and drinks from over 60 Toronto chefs and drink makers. There's also live entertainment and art installations.