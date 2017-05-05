Toronto Goodlife Marathon 2017 road closures

Toronto Goodlife Marathon road closures take over city streets on May 7 this year. The enormous running event begins north of Sheppard Ave. and runs down the heart of the city before hitting the waterfront and finishing at the CNE grounds with rolling closures along the way.

Whether you're looking to cheer on the runners or to avoid traffic jams, here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

Route



Road Closures



Beecroft Rd. from Elmhurst Ave. to Horsham Ave. (5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Ellerslie Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Churchill Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

North York Blvd. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Elmhurst Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Park Home Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Horsham Ave. to Highway 401 (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Highway 401 to York Mills Rd. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from York Mills Rd. to Eglinton Ave. (7 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Eglinton Ave. to Chaplin Cres. (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Chaplin Cres. to Aylmer Rd. (8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Chaplin Cres. from Yonge St. to Oriole Pkwy (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Oriole Pkwy from Chaplin Cres. to Lonsdale Rd. (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Lonsdale Rd. from Ave. Road to Spadina Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Forest Hill Rd. from Lonsdale Rd. to Kilbarry Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Kilbarry Rd. from Forest Hill Rd. to Warren Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Warren Rd. from Kilbarry Rd. to Lonsdale Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Spadina Rd. from Lonsdale Rd. to St. Clair Ave. W (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Spadina Rd. from St. Clair Ave. W to Austin Ter. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Austine Ter. from Spadina Rd. to Walmer Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Walmer Rd./Kendal Ave. from Austin Ter. to MacPherson Ave. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

MacPherson Ave. from Kendal Ave. to Davenport Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Davenport Rd. from MacPherson Ave. to Belmont St. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Belmont St. from Davenport Rd. to Yonge St. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Aylmer Ave. from Yonge St. to Rosedale Valley Rd. (5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Rosedale Valley Rd. from Aylmer Rd. to Bayview Ave. (5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Bayview Ave. from Rosedale Valley Rd. to Lower River St. (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Lower River St. from Bayview Ave. to King St. E (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

King St. E from River St. to Sumach St. (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Sumach St. from King St. E to Eastern Ave. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Eastern Ave. from Sumach St. to Front St. E (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Front St. E from Eastern Ave. to Wellington Ave. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Wellington St. from Front St. E to John St. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

John St. from Wellington St. W to Front St. W (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Front St. W from John St. to Bathurst St. (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Bathurst St. from Front St. W to Fort York Blvd. (7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Fort York Blvd. from Bathurst St. to Lake Shore Blvd. (7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Marine Parade Dr. from Humber Bay Park E to Waterfront Dr. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Waterfront Dr. from Marine Parade Dr. to Palace Pier (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Lakeshore Blvd. from Humber River to Remembrance Dr. (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Ramp Closures



Gardiner Expressway Eastbound

Lake Shore off-ramp - Open

Lake Shore on-ramp - Open

British Columbia Drive on-ramp - Open

Spadina off-ramp - Open

Rees St on -ramp - Open

York/Bay/Yonge off-ramp - Open

Bay St on-ramp - Open

Jarvis St off-ramp - Access to Jarvis CLOSED - Access to Lake Shore Open *NOTE: Jarvis St off-ramp could re-open as early as 10:00 a.m.

Jarvis St on-ramp - Open

Gardiner off-ramp to Lake Shore - Open

Gardiner Expressway Westbound

Lake Shore on-ramp - Open

Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp - Open

Jarvis on-ramp - Open

Yonge/Bay/York off-ramp - Open

York on-ramp - Open

Spadina off-ramp - Open - Access to Lake Shore WB to be closed

Spadina on-ramp - Open - Access to Lake Shore WB to be closed

Dunn off-ramp - Open

Jameson on-ramp - Open

South Kingsway off-ramp - Open

Lake Shore off-ramp - Open

Lake Shore on-ramp - Open

DVP

Bayview Bloor W/B to Bayview Av. S/B - CLOSED

TTC Diversions and Restrictions



Due to the lengthy route of the marathon, TTC service on a total of 26 routes will be on diversion at various times on Sunday, May 7. Affected routes will include: