Calls for suspension after Jays player uses gay slur

The Blue Jays have been taking a beating against Atlanta this week and frustration boiled over last night when "Superman" center fielder Kevin Pillar appeared to yell a homophobic slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte after striking out to end the 7th inning.

So are we just going to pretend that @KPILLAR4 didn't initiate all this by yelling a gay slur? Better step up on this one, @MLB. pic.twitter.com/8bB3xijtCu — Dr. B (@BlakeTheRxGuy) May 18, 2017

Video seemed to capture Pillar screaming the word "faggot" after which benches cleared and more words were exchanged before players on both teams returned to their respective dugouts.

The benches clear in Atlanta after Kevin Pillar takes exception to Jason Motte's quick pitch in the top of the 7th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/fcwxtUWuYL — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 18, 2017

Pillar later apologized for the slur, but not directly to Motte. "It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for," he said, reports the Associated Press.

He went on to say that situations like this are, "part of the game," and, "I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn’t do anything wrong, it was all me."

The situation isn't sitting well with many Jays fans.

Pillar should be suspended for this. Bringing homophobic slurs to the ball field? Grow up, Pillar. https://t.co/iluAMdQTLX — Julia Brown (@julialbrown10) May 18, 2017

What's even more unfortunate is this happened on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Many fans are calling for a suspension after his actions.

Hey @BlueJays will you take action on Pillar's homophobic slur? I love this team, and have always worn my Pillar jersey with pride. Not now. — shannon alberta (@shan_alberta) May 18, 2017

There's no word yet from the MLB on what action they might take in light of this incident.

In 2012, then Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar received a three game suspension after writing a gay slur on his eye black strips. He was traded later that year to the Miami Marlins.