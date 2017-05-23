Sports & Play
Partygoers furious after Toronto foam festival has no foam

The Toronto Foam Festival at Orchid Nightclub was missing one essential ingredient this weekend: foam.

Advertised as "the wildest foam party of the year," where "huge foam cannons shower you with foam," the $30 party on Sunday, May 21 left attendees bone dry and confused.

Some demanded refunds after leaving the party with a bad case of foam-o. One attendee appeared to have a handful of foam in her hands. But there were no giant foam canons in sight.

Peter Silva, a manager at Orchid, says this appeared to be a case of disorganized promoters. 

"[The promoters] oversold tickets. We're prepared for 700 and they sold way over 1,200. There were two [foam] machines but prior to opening the doors, one machine broke, and flooded our floors, so we took an extra half an hour to open up."

According to Silva, the second machine also broke because someone dropped beer on it. 

There were smaller foam machines, but none big enough to fill a club. Crown Events, who was behind the party, has yet to provide comment about the event.

Orchid is offering free entry and a drink to anyone who attended the party and was disappointed. Folks can e-mail the club or call/text 416-906-2117.

