Kevin Pillar apologizes and is suspended for 2 games

Many Toronto Blue Jays fans were shocked while watching last night's baseball game when Kevin Pillar spit out a homophobic slur towards Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte after striking out in the seventh inning.

Some have called for his suspension and Major League Baseball is currently investigating the incident.

Pillar issued an apology on Twitter this afternoon.

The Toronto Blue Jays also put out a statement, saying the organization was disappointed with Pillar's behaviour. They have also suspended him for two games.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/ASZuzUM6RM — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 18, 2017

At the time of writing, Major League Baseball has yet to announce any additional disciplinary action related to the incident.