The top 10 gyms with childcare in Toronto

Getting to the gym can be challenging on most days, especially as a parent. Luckily, some gyms offer daycare and child-minding services for members, as well as special activities and events for the little ones.

Here are my picks for the top gyms with childcare in Toronto.

There’s no shortage of Goodlife gyms in the city, and the Liberty Village location is amongst one of many locations in Toronto that offer the JUMP! Child care program. You can pay per drop-in, or add on to your regular membership. Available to kids six-weeks to 12-years-old.

Toronto's largest YMCA offers child care services with licensed programs like Early Learning and Care for 0 to three-year-olds, and the Before and After School care for children four to 12-years-old.

This gym near Queen’s Quay has a supervised area where children get to play while parents work out. Kids are encouraged to play with a variety of crafts, puzzles and participate in storytime. The space is open seven days a week.

With locations around Toronto, the U.S. chain offers daycare services at its Danforth location. The Kids Club area is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays

The boutique women’s fitness club in Leslieville is run by one fit mom who made daycare a priority. The space is available for children six-weeks to five-years-old. There are two child minders and the daycare is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Jewish Community Centre in the Annex not only offers daycare services but a wide range of seasonal camps for kids. The daycare is available for children six-months to six -years-old. Camps are available during March break, Summer and after school.

The 82-000 square foot facility in the Canary District serves the community with activities for the whole family including after school programs, daycare and basketball courts. For a fee, the daycare is available for a two-hour stay while you work out. Childcare typically opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

While this popular gym in Davisville doesn’t have a full-service daycare available, they host monthly themed “Kids Night Out” events for children 12 and under. The event encourages children to interact with others over pizza, healthy snacks, movies, crafting and games.

The KidSpace zone at the MayFair club includes art and cooking classes, and movie nights supervised by qualified childcare staff. The space is open on weekends and weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fitness and dance classes happen simultaneously for kids and adults at this Castlefield fitness centre so parents can enjoy a class without worry. You can also drop your kids off at KidZone for an hourly fee.