Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors playoff tickets go on sale tomorrow

Get ready for NBA playoff season, Toronto. While you can always cheer on the Raptors from Jurassic Park, there's nothing quite like grabbing a seat in the ACC to watch all of the on-court action unfold in real life.

If you want to try your luck at getting tickets to the first playoff home game (and are willing to shell out between $109-$4,445), head to Ticketmaster.

The seasons seat holder presale starts tomorrow at 9 a.m., and the North Side for Life (the Raptors' fan community) presale is later at 1 p.m. Tickets to the general public will be available on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

