Toronto Raptors fans distraught after massacre in Milwaukee

Last night was rough for Toronto Raptors fans. In Game 3 of their first round playoff series, the Raps were destroyed 104-77 by the Milwaukee Bucks, giving the latter team a 2-1 leg up in the series.

The Raptors were dominated the entire game with the Bucks entering the fourth quarter carrying a 32 point lead. Fans weren't too happy about the devastating playoff loss and expressed their feelings of quickly fading hope on Twitter.

Here's how Toronto Raptors fans reacted to the massacre in Milwaukee.