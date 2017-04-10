Toronto could play host to 2026 World Cup of Soccer

It might seem like a long shot right now, but soccer fans are already dreaming about the possibility of Toronto being one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup of Soccer.

That's because this morning, the presidents of the Mexican, American and Canadian soccer associations will announce a joint bid for the 2026 tournament at One World Trade Centre in New York City, according to the New York Times.

The 2026 World Cup will include 48 teams, up from 32. This means, as the Toronto Sun writes, that there could be an opportunity to up the number of possible host cities.

In 2015, the president of the Canadian Soccer Association said venues in Toronto, Hamilton, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver could be expanded to host World Cup games.

It's important to note that BMO Field is the only natural grass soccer stadium in Canada. Men's FIFA matches all have to be played on natural grass pitches.

While BMO Field's standard capacity is just over 30,000 following recent renovations, it can be expanded to 40,000 for major events.

Fans would also get a chance to cheer on the Canadian team for the first time since 1986 due to FIFA rules that give an automatic entry to the host country.