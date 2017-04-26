Toronto Blue Jays player just made the slide of the century

Move over bat flip, and make way for Chris Coghlan's literal front flip dive into home plate.

The Toronto Blue Jays won 6-5 after playing 11 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last night, but really, all anyone can talk about after the game is Chris Coghlan.

"You probably don't see that for 100 years," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons to Sportsnet, regarding Coghlan's epic somersault.

As Sportsnet writes, fellow Blue Jay Marco Estrada said watching Coghlan flip into the plate during the seventh inning was like "seeing a unicorn." And those watching at home seemed to agree.

The internet went nuts after witnessing Coghlan's feat of strength and naturally, it's already been turned into gif.