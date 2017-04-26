Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Chris Coghlan slide

Toronto Blue Jays player just made the slide of the century

Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Move over bat flip, and make way for Chris Coghlan's literal front flip dive into home plate.

The Toronto Blue Jays won 6-5 after playing 11 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last night, but really, all anyone can talk about after the game is Chris Coghlan.

"You probably don't see that for 100 years," said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons to Sportsnet, regarding Coghlan's epic somersault.

As Sportsnet writes, fellow Blue Jay Marco Estrada said watching Coghlan flip into the plate during the seventh inning was like "seeing a unicorn." And those watching at home seemed to agree.

The internet went nuts after witnessing Coghlan's feat of strength and naturally, it's already been turned into gif. 

Lead photo by

MLB

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Blue Jays player just made the slide of the century

Toronto is trying to shut down its newest skatepark

Horseback riding in Toronto

Major renovations planned for the Rogers Centre

Toronto Raptors fans distraught after massacre in Milwaukee

This house might be home to Toronto's biggest Leafs fan

The top 10 garden centres in Toronto

5 epic hiking trails near Toronto