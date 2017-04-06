Jeopardy contestant gets stumped by clue about Toronto Raptors
Jeopardy seems to have a thing for Toronto sports teams lately, and this obsession couldn't come at a better time because we're finally being recognized as a bona fide sports city.
One Jeopardy contestant, however, might not be in the loop after dropping the ball during last night's final Jeopardy. The Toronto-centric clue was: "The animal on this NBA team's primary logo peaked about 75 million years ago."
Smh Lady #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/mtA0Q590bP— Raptors Nation™ (@WeTheNorth__) April 6, 2017
The correct response was naturally, "what is a Raptor?" The contestant in question put down, "what is a timberwolf?"
Unfortunately, she wagered all her money ($17,200), so she lost all of it in the final round of the game.
But at least the Raptors were victorious yesterday! They beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102.
Join the conversation Load comments