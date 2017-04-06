Jeopardy contestant gets stumped by clue about Toronto Raptors

Sports & Play
Jeopardy seems to have a thing for Toronto sports teams lately, and this obsession couldn't come at a better time because we're finally being recognized as a bona fide sports city

One Jeopardy contestant, however, might not be in the loop after dropping the ball during last night's final Jeopardy. The Toronto-centric clue was: "The animal on this NBA team's primary logo peaked about 75 million years ago."

The correct response was naturally, "what is a Raptor?" The contestant in question put down, "what is a timberwolf?" 

Unfortunately, she wagered all her money ($17,200), so she lost all of it in the final round of the game.

But at least the Raptors were victorious yesterday! They beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102. 

