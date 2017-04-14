Huge crowd turns up for Maple Leafs tailgate party

Toronto had an electric vibe yesterday that hasn't been felt since 2013. The Maple Leafs were finally back in the playoffs, and the city was primed to celebrate. Thousands turned up at Maple Leaf Square outside the ACC to mark the occasion and watch game 1 against Washington.

While we didn't get the result we wanted, the game wildly exciting as the Buds went up 2-0 in the first period only to see that lead slip away before heading to OT, where it all fell apart. Still, the game only bolstered fans hope that the Leafs can pull of an upset.

Here's what all the action looked like before and during the game.