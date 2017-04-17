This house might be home to Toronto's biggest Leafs fan

Plenty of Toronto homeowners go all-out with Halloween and Christmas decorations. We even have street that fills up with larger-than-life inflatable Santa Clauses every December.

But the occupants of one house in midtown have probably been waiting since 2013 to deck the halls with Toronto Maple Leafs regalia.

This house, on Merton Ave. off of Bayview Ave., is as outlandish a display of blue and white support as you'll find. There are banners, pennants, balloons, and even mini Stanley Cups spread out across the lawn.

The residents have dialled it up for the playoffs, along with the rest of the hockey fans in the city who have been flocking to Maple Leafs Square for tailgate parties during each game.

The next tailgate party starts tonight at 5 p.m., when the Leafs take on the Washington Capitals in game three on home ice.