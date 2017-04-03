The funniest April Fools' Day pranks in Toronto this year
April Fools' Day is probably the worst day on the internet, but don't worry, you're surely not the only one who fell for some light-hearted high jinks. While a certain prank might've taken the cake this year, plenty of local businesses got in on the fun.
And if you didn't get fooled this year, you're probably an expert at spotting fake news - we could use more people like you these days.
Here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day pranks I spotted in Toronto this year.
The TTC always puts out an April Fools' Day video and this year, it tricked riders by renaming Toronto subway station.
Could there be a more obvious April Fools' tweet?
I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017
Foodora claimed its couriers ditched bicycles in favour of one-wheelers.
Greenhouse Juice Co., claimed it would start delivering its fleet of cold pressed juices via Unmanned Quadcopter Vehicles.
🔉Friends, fellow Earthwalkers, we are flying high with excitement to announce that we've catapulted our doorstep delivery service into a new stratosphere. Toronto traffic being what it is, and with our delivery area expanding, we've long recognized the need for an upgrade. The time has come. As of today, our deliveries will be conducted not by Electric Smart Car (ESC), but by Unmanned Quadcopter Vehicle (UQV). The best part? Our fleet comes with built-in Gyroscopic Destabilization Technology—so your juice arrives on your doorstep pre-shaken. Welcome to the future, friends!
The Rolling Pin put out these savoury doughnuts topped with mashed potatoes, gravy and peas. Mmm (rubs belly).
The Works knows pizza cones are a thing, so this new fusion dish doesn't seem too far-fetched.
Warmer weather is coming, and we wanted to do a new dessert our way...so 'meat' our WORKSburger cone! Sugar cone topped with 100% Canadian hand-scooped beef, salted caramel, ketchup, mayo and a cherry tomato. #AprilFools #burgerjokes #wedontcarethatitsafternoon #wouldyoutryit #Canada150 #worksburgercone #theworks #myworks
Pizza Pizza claimed to invent a brand new dating app to help single folks find love through 'za.
TTC
Join the conversation Load comments