april fools toronto

The funniest April Fools' Day pranks in Toronto this year

April Fools' Day is probably the worst day on the internet, but don't worry, you're surely not the only one who fell for some light-hearted high jinks. While a certain prank might've taken the cake this year, plenty of local businesses got in on the fun.

And if you didn't get fooled this year, you're probably an expert at spotting fake news - we could use more people like you these days.

Here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day pranks I spotted in Toronto this year.

TTC 

The TTC always puts out an April Fools' Day video and this year, it tricked riders by renaming Toronto subway station.

Justin Trudeau vs. Matthew Perry

Could there be a more obvious April Fools' tweet?

Get your food delivered via unicycle

Foodora claimed its couriers ditched bicycles in favour of one-wheelers.

Une roue pour une meilleure planète. -- One wheel for a better planet. #foodora

A post shared by foodora 🇨🇦 (@foodora_ca) on

High-tech green juice

Greenhouse Juice Co., claimed it would start delivering its fleet of cold pressed juices via Unmanned Quadcopter Vehicles.

Peas and gravy and dougnuts

The Rolling Pin put out these savoury doughnuts topped with mashed potatoes, gravy and peas. Mmm (rubs belly).

Burger Cones

The Works knows pizza cones are a thing, so this new fusion dish doesn't seem too far-fetched.

Tinder, for pizza lovers

Pizza Pizza claimed to invent a brand new dating app to help single folks find love through 'za.

