Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays opener toronto

10 ways to celebrate Blue Jays opening day in Toronto

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Blue Jays' home opener at the Rogers Centre sold out in about 30 minutes, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun watching the game at bars, pubs and breweries all across the city.

Lead photo by

Toronto Blue Jays

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 ways to celebrate Blue Jays opening day in Toronto

The top 7 ravines in Toronto

Toronto Raptors playoff tickets go on sale tomorrow

Jeopardy contestant gets stumped by clue about Toronto Raptors

Toronto Island bike rental company is closing and selling everything

Toronto might be getting another huge lights festival

The top 10 running events in Toronto this spring

SoulCycle is opening a second location in Toronto