Toronto Raptors fans react to brutal loss last night

The Toronto Raptors were trounced by the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, losing 123-102 in a contest that was even more lop-sided than the score makes it seem. Fans weren't too happy about the loss and are growing more and more worried about how this team is faring without Kyle Lowry.

While speaking to the media following the game, coach Dwayne Casey apologized. "That exhibition of basketball was unacceptable," he said.

"I want to apologize to our fans, everybody, for the way we played tonight. The effort, the competitive spirit wasn’t there. That team came out and played like it was a championship game and we played like it was a middle of the season game."

Even though the Raptors scored over 100 points, those at the ACC didn't even get free pizza because the Pizza Pizza-sponsored promotion only kicks in when the team wins. That means fans couldn't even find solace in 'za and creamy garlic dipping sauce last night.

Here's how they reacted to the ugly loss.