New video gets Blue Jays fans hyped for the season
It'll start feeling a lot more like summer soon in Toronto. That's because the Blue Jays home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers is just a few weeks away on April 11.
If you're already getting excited to spend a long afternoon under the dome at the Rogers Centre, you should probably watch the Jays' latest video to kick things up a notch.
The video highlights how the Jays are Canada's team, which seems appropriate considering all of the hype around this year's sesquicentennial celebrations.
And the Blue Jays marketing team is still trying their best to get everyone on board with their new #LetsRise hashtag despite initial resistance to the idea.
