There's a new overnight festival on Toronto Island this summer

There are few things as tragic as realizing you have to leave the Island to catch the ferry back to the city. That's why a new multi-day sleepover festival is a very welcome idea.

Camp Summerdaze will take place from July 28 to 30 at Gibraltar Point. It's a three day experience where "the concept of time loses its man-made significance, and you belong in a flowing state of existence."

Basically, forget the city and lose yourself by the water and enjoy nature, music, food, art installations, workshops and panel discussions.



Hosted by Toronto party promoters SummerDaze, this festival will focus on health with a healing sanctuary featuring massage, Reiki, oracle readings, yoga and meditation.

There'll also be arts and crafts workshops, curated food menus, an arts market, a tuck shop and best of all, camping.

More than 20 DJs will be spinning over the course of the weekend, alongside live acts with headliners still to be announced.

There are general admission day passes and weekend passes, but campers get the real deal with barbecues, brunch discounts on massages, and other treatments included in these over-night packages.