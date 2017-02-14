Toronto Raptors fans go wild after big trade

Toronto Raptors fans went wild today after the team pulled the trigger on a major deal for Orlando power forward Serge Ibaka. Terrence Ross and a first rounder went the other way, but that didn't diminish the excitement at the prospect of the team finally being able to put a big three on the floor.

The trade comes after a poor January in which the Raps went 8-9 and dropped from second to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Ibaka provides a much need defensive presence (he led the league in blocks between 2010-2014) as well as another offensive weapon beyond Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

After the news broke Toronto Raptors fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. Take a look.