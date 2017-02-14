Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors fans go wild after big trade

Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Raptors fans went wild today after the team pulled the trigger on a major deal for Orlando power forward Serge Ibaka. Terrence Ross and a first rounder went the other way, but that didn't diminish the excitement at the prospect of the team finally being able to put a big three on the floor. 

The trade comes after a poor January in which the Raps went 8-9 and dropped from second to fourth in the Eastern Conference. Ibaka provides a much need defensive presence (he led the league in blocks between 2010-2014) as well as another offensive weapon beyond Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

After the news broke Toronto Raptors fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. Take a look.

Lead photo by

NBA.com 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors fans go wild after big trade

Here's a map of all the toboggan hills in Toronto

You can now do Harry Potter yoga in Toronto

10 Valentine's Day events in Toronto for 2017

7 anti-Valentine's Day events in Toronto for 2017

Downtown Toronto just got a new outdoor skating rink

10 bachelorette party ideas in Toronto

15 bars & pubs for watching Super Bowl 2017 in Toronto