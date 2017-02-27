Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto aims to become more paddle-friendly city

The city of Toronto wants to make it easier for you to get out and explore the waterfront.

That's why it's looking at spending up to $500,000 to create five nodes, or easy-to-access launching pads, for paddle boats, boards and other small vessels. 

At a meeting today, as CBC News reports, the parks and environment committee will discuss a report detailing the benefits of making Toronto a more paddle-friendly city.

In 2016, the city started building four so-called recreational nodes. Two were installed on the Toronto Island, one's at the Outer Harbour and the other is under construction at Silver Birch.

According to the report, the proposed locations for the five additional nodes are Bluffers Park, Marie Curtis Park, Prince of Wales Park, Humber Bay Park West and Coronation Park. If approved, we could see these launching pads this year.

