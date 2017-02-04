10 bachelorette party ideas in Toronto

Having a bachelorette party in Toronto doesn’t mean the night needs to start off with themed snacks and penis straws, and end with half-eaten/half-vomited poutine and Remington’s. Whether the bride prefers getting in some R&R or getting in Formation, Toronto has lots of options for every wife-to-be.

Here's a round-up of bachelorette party ideas in Toronto.

Take a Beyonce dance class

As viral Youtube videos have taught us, the only thing better than a beautiful bride is a beautiful bride who can break it down. Beyography classes typically teach students the choreo to one song per class, but owner/instructor Nicky Nasrallah also offers private lessons to groups.

Learn code with other ladies

Not everyone’s ideal night involves drinks and dancing. For the intellectual fiancee, Ladies Learning Code offers workshops that are both exciting and useful. Try the HTML & CSS for Beginners for a cool, alternative bachelorette party that places more emphasis on closing brackets and less on closing down bars.

Relax at a spa

Between explaining to guests why plus-ones aren’t necessarily welcome and explaining to parents why a white dress isn’t necessarily accurate, planning a wedding is stressful. Hitting up a space like Body Blitz for an afternoon to unwind is a great choice for the potential wife whose eye won’t stop twitching.

Indulge in customized makeup

If the bride is more into getting glam than getting turnt, have an afternoon at Bite Lip Lab. Best for a smaller bachelorette party, the experience starts with a consultation with a Lab Artist and ends with a bespoke lipstick with customized shades, textures, and scents.

Treat yourself to AYCE meat

For many ladies getting hitched, the road leading to the walk down the aisle can be a time when there’s a lot of pressure for brides to eat cleaner, healthier, or just less. Kiss that notion goodbye and go for some all-you-can-eat meat at Copacabana. Ideal for the carnivorous bride who prioritizes a good steak over a light salad.

Laugh it out at a female-centric comedy show

If you’re looking for a fun bachelorette that’s heavy on fun, plan your party around a female-centric comedy show. Check out Squad Goals on the last Saturday of every month to see all of Toronto’s best improvisers in one stacked show, or if your party is on a Sunday, Crimson Wave for stand-up that is feminist and always hilarious.

Lose yourself in VR

For gamer brides, take your bachelorette party to Raiders eSports Centre for some virtual reality. The perfect activity for the fiancee who isn’t satisfied with just one timeline, this is great for either a big or small group. Partiers can also game at one of the many computers or retro systems while partaking in some brews.

Hit around some (small) balls

Typically ping-pong is a fun activity for a suburban basement, but hip ping-pong at SPiN, Smash or Whiff Waff is a fun activity for a bachelorette party. A great choice if the bride is either competitive or has good hand-eye coordination, these ping pong bars also do cocktails and great snack menus.

Throw around some (big) balls

For brides who want a fun time that’s less active than ping-pong but more active than killing a bottle of Absolut in a booth, hit up bowling at the Ballroom. With great drinks, and upscale menu, and a rooftop patio, Ballroom is more fun social club that the bowleramas of our youth.

Get wild with a club crawl

If nothing will do except the typical get-trashed-before-getting-hitched bachelorette, start off your evening with drinks and a manicure at Her Majesty's Pleasure before crossing the street to Lavelle for cocktails. Do some shots at EFS and get bottle service at Wildflower. Dance at The Everleigh, and finally, regret your decisions at Locals Only.